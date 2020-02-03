Government Ordinance for the extension of some deadlines and setting new provisions published in the Official Gazette no. 72/31.01.2020

Through Government Ordinance no. 6/2020, for 2020, the following deadlines are extended:

The deadline of 15 March inclusively set for the submission of the Sole Tax Return regarding personal income tax and social security contributions due by individuals is extended until 25 May 2020 inclusively

The deadline of 15 March inclusively set for the submission of form 230 “Request regarding the destination of the amount representing 2% or 3.5% of the annual tax on salaries and pensions income” is extended until 25 May 2020 inclusively

The deadline of 15 March inclusively set for the payment of the personal income tax and mandatory social contributions due by individuals is extended until 25 May 2020 inclusively

Discover more: Tax Hot Topics – Romania