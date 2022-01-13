Our issue of BMB Newsfilter brings information on the latest changes to the tax law. At the end of the year, terms “tax revolution” and “tax reform” were the most used ones in the area of taxes.

According to our partner Renata Bláhová, the tax revolution as presented by the Minister of Finance is merely a bold political vision, which first of all needs to be agreed upon by the government. We are certainly pleased that a substantial part of the Smart Tax project has remained part of the presented vision. All VAT registered entities will be pleased to learn that the e-invoice project is likely to be postponed, although it is an irreversible process.

Further important domestic news relates to tax audits, digitisation of accounting and the year’s end revival of the 3A First-Aid-Scheme for companies in lockdown. We also report on noteworthy developments on the international tax scene.

