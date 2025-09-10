On 30th August, a team of Taxand footballers took to the pitch in Düsseldorf, ready to show team spirit and commitment at the Twobirds.cup – a charity tournament hosted by Bird & Bird.

Sixteen teams from across the legal profession competed, combining sporting ambition with support for a good cause: this year’s proceeds went once again to the “Sport statt Straße” project of DJK Agon 08.

Our Dream Team brought together colleagues from across Taxand: Arthur Michaud (ATOZ, Luxembourg), Petar Kadović (LeitnerLeitner, Serbia), and the Flick Gocke Schaumburg players: Endrit Baftija, Jonas Barthel, Dennis Barzantny, Nils Häck, Fabian Miehlich, Peter Reingen, Alexander Wehner, René Wilgo, and Tim Zinowsky.

And what a run it was: undefeated group winners, a tense quarterfinal against “Richterschaft Düsseldorf” – decided 2:1 in a dramatic penalty shootout – and a place in the semi-finals, where we bowed out to the eventual champions, YPOG.

Beyond the results, it was the team spirit and international camaraderie that made the day so special. As Arthur Michaud put it: “It was a fantastic experience playing alongside everyone this weekend. It was a great way to connect with you, and the team spirit made it even more enjoyable. Thanks again for the memories.”

A heartfelt thank you to all players, supporters, and organisers – we’re proud of what Team Taxand achieved and are already looking forward to the next kick-off! 🌟⚽

If you are interested in taking part in future tournaments, please contact Tim Zinowsky 🌟⚽