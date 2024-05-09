Tax and Rock & Roll🎸

Rock and Law are the perfect combination for Tax lawyer José Carlos Ruiz Cabanes and his colleagues at our Spanish firm Garrigues. Being part of the band ‘Punto G’ helps José Carlos and his colleagues unwind from daily legal life. 🎸

Punto G ( the G in reference to Garrigues!) was founded in 2010 and has a varied repertoire including covers from Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, The Black Keys, The Hives, Kings of Leon, The Killers, as well as many other Spanish bands. 🎤

Commenting on the band, Jose Carlos says: “Over the years, the band has had different formations. Currently, we are six musicians: drums, two guitars, bass, keyboard and vocals. We try to rehearse once a week (when we are not in the office) in a rehearsal room in Madrid and we all enjoy performing concerts for friends and colleagues.” In particular, Jose Carlos plays the keys. 🎹

Punto G will take to the stage tomorrow, Friday 10 May, at CATS a famous pub in the city of Madrid, as part of the new OUTLAW FEST. The event has been organised as an alternative to Rock and Law, a popular charity music festival for the legal world, which has now been postponed until later in the year.

Jose says: “Tomorrow’s event will feature five of the bands who will be playing at the official Rock and Law Festival later in the year. We have prepared a great show, so if you are in Madrid, come along for an awesome evening of rock!” 🎶 🎸 🎹 🎤

Tickets can be booked here