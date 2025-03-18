loader image

Taxand Global Academy’s recent AI training, led by Holger Maier (FGS Digital Director at Taxand Germany) and Romain Tiffon (Partner at Atoz – Taxand Luxembourg), brought together 125 participants from 33 countries to explore AI’s role in tax and legal work. The session provided a deep dive into AI fundamentals, practical applications, and challenges in professional services.

 

Key Takeaways

  • AI enhances, not replaces: AI is a tool to boost efficiency, improve decision-making, and streamline workflows, not a replacement for professionals.
  • Practical applications: AI supports document analysis, enhances regulatory compliance, and helps firms transition from hourly billing to value-based pricing.
  • Challenges and risks: AI transparency, data security, and minimizing hallucinations remain key concerns.
  • Responsible AI use: Training and structured strategies are essential to ensure AI is leveraged effectively while maintaining client confidentiality.

 

Why This Matters

AI is reshaping the tax and legal landscape. Firms that invest in AI literacy and responsible implementation will gain a competitive edge.

 

Stay Ahead with Taxand Training Tuesdays

This session was just the beginning! Future sessions will cover advanced AI topics, leadership considerations, and industry-specific use cases.

 

Session recording + slide deck available on Taxand’s Hub:

Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Artificial Intelligence 

 

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

