Taxand Global Academy’s recent AI training, led by Holger Maier (FGS Digital Director at Taxand Germany) and Romain Tiffon (Partner at Atoz – Taxand Luxembourg), brought together 125 participants from 33 countries to explore AI’s role in tax and legal work. The session provided a deep dive into AI fundamentals, practical applications, and challenges in professional services.
AI is reshaping the tax and legal landscape. Firms that invest in AI literacy and responsible implementation will gain a competitive edge.
This session was just the beginning! Future sessions will cover advanced AI topics, leadership considerations, and industry-specific use cases.
