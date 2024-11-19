At Taxand Global, our strength lies in our people. In this article, we turn our focus to Rafael Calvo, Partner at Garrigues – Taxand Spain, who has been a driving force at both Garrigues and Taxand Global.

Since September 2024, Rafael has been leading Garrigues’ London office, reinforcing the firm’s presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs.

With a particular focus on advising multinational corporations, listed companies, and non-resident investors, Rafael has become a trusted advisor in structuring investments in and from Spain and will now work with UK-based companies and investors seeking to expand their footprint into Spain, Portugal and Latin America. In addition, his work encompasses the tax management of cross-border transactions, ensuring that clients achieve optimal outcomes while complying with intricate regulatory frameworks.

Beyond his work with clients, Rafael actively contributes to the broader field of taxation. As a member of the board of directors of the Asociación Española de Derecho Financiero (Spanish branch of the International Fiscal Association), he collaborates with leading professionals to shape the future of international tax policy. His contributions as Spain’s correspondent for European Taxation and his engagements with top universities and business schools -notably, in the field of EU taxation- further reflect his thought leadership.

In addition to his technical expertise, Rafael oversees Garrigues’ Secondment Program and has been instrumental in facilitating international secondment opportunities within Taxand Global, ensuring seamless collaboration and knowledge exchange across borders. This role demonstrates his commitment to fostering global partnerships, empowering professionals, and aligning the firm’s services with the evolving needs of multinational clients.

His expertise, coupled with his vision for global collaboration, made him a key figure in strengthening both Garrigues and Taxand Global’s international connections and capabilities.

“Throughout my professional life I have believed in (and tried to foster) collaboration with international professionals and firms as one of the best ways to serve my firm, the organizations to which it belongs and, ultimately (and above all) our clients. From my new position in Garrigues UK I will be honored and delighted to continue to support Taxand in its aim to be the best multinational solution for clients seeking independent, practical and sophisticated tax advice with an entrepreneurial approach”.