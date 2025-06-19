Early Birds in Berlin! 🏃‍♀️

Early birds, shiny shirts, and a bigger crew than ever — our Taxand Early Bird Run is quickly becoming a conference tradition worth setting the alarm for! ⏰🏃‍♀️

At this year’s Global Conference in Berlin, over 40 Taxanders and clients laced up for a scenic 5k run through the city’s iconic Tiergarten and past landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate. It was our biggest run yet — and the first time we hit the route in our new Taxand in Motion branded shirts!

The Early Bird Run is all about connection, energy, and seeing the host city from a fresh perspective — before diving into a full day of conference sessions.

A big thank you to everyone who joined in, to our host firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, for planning a beautiful route, and for organising the running shirts that made the group easy to spot!

Here’s to keeping the tradition in motion — one run at a time. 🏃