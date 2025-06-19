Our second Women@Taxand Breakfast brought together around 60 Taxanders and clients for an energising start to the Taxand Global Conference 2025 last week.

Over coffee, croissants and conversation, women from across Taxand member firms and client organisations connected, shared experiences, and explored questions such as how to support each other in the workplace, tackle unconscious bias, define work-life balance today, and empower the next generation of leaders to do things differently.

Building on the success of last year’s launch, this informal breakfast created a warm and inspiring space to network, exchange ideas, and set the tone for meaningful dialogue throughout the conference.

Thank you to everyone who joined and contributed to such an open, engaging morning — and for championing Women@Taxand in Berlin and beyond.

View more photos from the event here