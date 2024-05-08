Asia Tax Updates Webinar Series Launches 🚀

📣 A huge shoutout to the brilliant minds who came together today to launch our Taxand Asia Tax Updates Webinar Series 🚀

🤝 At today’s inaugural session, Taxand experts from Australia, China, India, Indonesia and Singapore came together to share updates and practical insights on tax developments across the Asia region. 🌏

Thank you to our speakers:

Rhys Jewell, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia;

Judy Gu, Hendersen Taxand; Taxand China;

Mitesh Jain, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India;

Elviana Riyanto, PB Taxand, Taxand Indonesia; and

Kwong Wing Leon, Withers KhattarWong LLP (Withersworldwide), Taxand Singapore.

Discussions delved into: 🔎

💡 The practical implications of updates to thin capitalisation and debt deduction creation rules in Australia, along with a draft tax ruling in relation to software and IP rights

💡 The introduction of a pilot program in China for a tax pre-ruling system, providing greater certainty for large-scale enterprise taxpayers and tax authorities.

💡 Tax and regulatory updates in India, including the amendment to India- Mauritius tax treaty, new FDI limits for the space sector and the requirement for private companies to dematerialise shares.

💡 Key developments in Transfer Pricing regulation in Indonesia; and

💡 The impact of changes introduced in Singapore for Business Family Offices.

Thanks also to all our Taxand colleagues who tuned into today’s webinar. These events are a great way to keep up-to-date on tax developments around the world to assist with client work.

This is the first of a series of webinars focussed on Asia, so if you have clients in the region or want to broaden your expertise and join us, watch this space for news of further events! 🌏