The tax team from Travers Smith, Taxand’s UK member firm, recently welcomed colleagues from ATOZ Tax Advisers, our member firm in Luxembourg, to its weekly technical meeting for a focused session on VAT and Luxembourg investment funds — a topic of particular relevance given the team’s expertise in asset management-related matters.

The discussion was led by the VAT team at ATOZ Tax Advisers with valuable insights from Thibaut Boulangé, Partner in charge of the VAT practice, Justine Guilluy, Director at ATOZ and Fanny BUEB, Direct Tax Partner.

The tax team at Travers Smith holds weekly meetings to explore key technical topics, often welcoming speakers from other jurisdictions. This session offered an excellent opportunity to share knowledge and exchange views on the VAT treatment of Luxembourg funds.

A great example of how collaboration — around the table and across borders — strengthens both our technical thinking and our relationships.