Taxand has secured a top-tier position in the Chambers Global Guide 2026.

This year, we have achieved a Band 1 ranking for Tax as a multi-jurisdictional organisation 🥇 – a recognition that reflects the strength, technical excellence, and collaborative approach of our tax teams around the world.

This distinction highlights the depth of knowledge and consistent high-quality service delivered across our global organisation.

Congratulations to all our colleagues whose member firms and individual expertise have also been recognised in the Chambers Global Legal Guide 2026.

Your dedication continues to set the standard.