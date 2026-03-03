Once again this March, our French member firm, Arsene, is proudly supporting the Paris–MIPIM charity ride – a five-day cycling challenge from Annecy to Cannes where the leading real estate event takes place from 9-13 March 2026.

This year, Alice Bouchaudy will be taking on the challenge, covering 700 km and 9,000 metres of elevation gain alongside professionals from across the real estate sector to support meaningful causes while pushing personal athletic limits.

Alice, who is a Manager at Arsene in Paris, comments:

“This is not just a sporting challenge – it is a charity initiative. I am riding to support Imagine for Margo, an association that finances pioneering European pediatric cancer research, supports families, and drives awareness campaigns to fight childhood cancer. The association was founded in memory of Margo, who passed away at age 14 from a brain tumor. Her motto – Go, Fight, Win – continues to inspire their mission.

She says: “My goal is to raise €7,000 – that is, €10 per kilometer ridden – for the association Imagine for Margo – Children Without Cancer. Every single donation counts!”

Alice adds: “I will be present at MIPIM during the entire week following the ride, and I look forward to sharing the highlights of this adventure during the Taxand Cocktail event on Tuesday, 10 March.”