🤝 Crido visits Arsene: Spotlight on Investment Opportunities in Poland

This morning, Arsene Taxand, member of Taxand Global in France, was delighted to welcome clients to a breakfast briefing, in collaboration with colleagues from CRIDO, Taxand Poland.

Krzysztof Kluza and Maciej Markiewicz represented the Polish firm, sharing valuable insights into investment opportunities in Poland.

Their presentation offered a strategic overview of the Polish economic landscape, with a focus on key sectors of interest for businesses and investors:

– Energy: Poland’s ambitious transformation plans, key investment zones, and policy incentives

-Defence and Dual-Use Technologies: rapid modernization, technological innovation, and growing investor appeal.

-Infrastructure: major projects in rail, air, and maritime transport, supported by European and national funding.

The session provided valuable insights into Poland’s market potential, positioning it as a strategic hub within Europe’s evolving economic and geopolitical context.

A warm thank you to Crido and Arsene for this engaging exchange, and to all guests for joining!