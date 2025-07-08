🤝 Crido visits Arsene: Spotlight on Investment Opportunities in Poland
This morning, Arsene Taxand, member of Taxand Global in France, was delighted to welcome clients to a breakfast briefing, in collaboration with colleagues from CRIDO, Taxand Poland.
Krzysztof Kluza and Maciej Markiewicz represented the Polish firm, sharing valuable insights into investment opportunities in Poland.
Their presentation offered a strategic overview of the Polish economic landscape, with a focus on key sectors of interest for businesses and investors:
– Energy: Poland’s ambitious transformation plans, key investment zones, and policy incentives
-Defence and Dual-Use Technologies: rapid modernization, technological innovation, and growing investor appeal.
-Infrastructure: major projects in rail, air, and maritime transport, supported by European and national funding.
The session provided valuable insights into Poland’s market potential, positioning it as a strategic hub within Europe’s evolving economic and geopolitical context.
A warm thank you to Crido and Arsene for this engaging exchange, and to all guests for joining!
