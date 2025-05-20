loader image

News

🎬 Recording available! Key Tax Updates for the European Real Estate Sector

Editorial Team 20 May 2025

Missed the webinar? Access the slides and key takeaways to stay ahead of upcoming tax developments.

Further Queries

Related Content

 

blank

 

Our recent Taxand Webinar on 2025 Tax Developments Relevant for the European Real Estate Industry explored the latest tax changes and their impact on real estate investments and structuring across Europe.

 

📄 Slides Slides – Taxand Real Estate Webinar

🧩 Key takeaways Key Takeaways – Taxand Real Estate Webinar

🎬 Recording Taxand’s Hub (Documents > 3. Taxand Webinars > Real Estate)

 

Speakers shared practical insights on current trends, local developments, and cross-border implications to help real estate professionals anticipate and navigate the year ahead.

 

 

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Germany | Luxembourg | Netherlands | Spain | UK

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search