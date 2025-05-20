🎬 Recording available! Key Tax Updates for the European Real Estate Sector

Our recent Taxand Webinar on 2025 Tax Developments Relevant for the European Real Estate Industry explored the latest tax changes and their impact on real estate investments and structuring across Europe.

📄 Slides Slides – Taxand Real Estate Webinar

🧩 Key takeaways Key Takeaways – Taxand Real Estate Webinar

🎬 Recording Taxand’s Hub (Documents > 3. Taxand Webinars > Real Estate)

Speakers shared practical insights on current trends, local developments, and cross-border implications to help real estate professionals anticipate and navigate the year ahead.

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com