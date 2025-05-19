loader image

📢 New Resource: BD Toolkit – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways

Editorial Team 19 May 2025

Turn everyday client interactions into real business opportunities—explore Taxand’s top tips for mastering BD on the go.

Further Queries

Unlock practical strategies to turn everyday client moments into business development opportunities.

 

Whether you are meeting a potential client at a conference, navigating a silent follow-up, or trying to build trust with a cross-border referral—business development happens in real-time, and it rarely follows a script.

To help you respond with confidence and clarity, we have compiled a quick-reference guide.

 

🧠 What is inside?

Five common business development scenarios

Ready-to-use tactics and tailored messaging tips

Example phrases, client-centric language, and soft skills guidance

Practical tools to move from “technical expert” to “trusted advisor”

 

📌 Topics include:

  1. “The Unexpected Conference Connection” – how to seize spontaneous conversations and turn chance meetings into meaningful follow-ups
  2. “Lost in Translation” – simplifying tax for non-technical clients
  3. “Silent Client” – how to follow up with care and persistence
  4. “From Technical to Trusted” – expanding your client relationships
  5. “Cross-Border Opportunity” – building trust in global referrals

 

Whether you are just starting out or sharpening your BD game, this resource offers actionable advice you can use right now.

 

👉 Access the document here: Taxand BD Scenarios – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways

