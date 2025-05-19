📢 New Resource: BD Toolkit – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways

Unlock practical strategies to turn everyday client moments into business development opportunities.

Whether you are meeting a potential client at a conference, navigating a silent follow-up, or trying to build trust with a cross-border referral—business development happens in real-time, and it rarely follows a script.

To help you respond with confidence and clarity, we have compiled a quick-reference guide.

🧠 What is inside?

Five common business development scenarios

Ready-to-use tactics and tailored messaging tips

Example phrases, client-centric language, and soft skills guidance

Practical tools to move from “technical expert” to “trusted advisor”

📌 Topics include:

“The Unexpected Conference Connection” – how to seize spontaneous conversations and turn chance meetings into meaningful follow-ups “Lost in Translation” – simplifying tax for non-technical clients “Silent Client” – how to follow up with care and persistence “From Technical to Trusted” – expanding your client relationships “Cross-Border Opportunity” – building trust in global referrals

Whether you are just starting out or sharpening your BD game, this resource offers actionable advice you can use right now.

👉 Access the document here: Taxand BD Scenarios – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways