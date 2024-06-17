News

📢 New Partner Taxandays Begins !

Editorial Team 17 Jun 2024

We are thrilled to welcome more than 40 new tax partners coming from 20 countries to the beautiful city of Málaga for our inaugural Taxandays event, which starts today.

Further Queries

We are thrilled to welcome more than 40 new tax partners coming from 20 countries to the beautiful city of Málaga for our inaugural Taxandays event which starts today. This week will be filled with networking, learning, and fun!

 

Let’s make the most of this opportunity to connect and grow together! Stay tuned for more updates and moments from our amazing event!  🌟

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search