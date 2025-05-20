loader image

💡 Women@Taxand Q2 2025 : Business Development Workshop & Toolkit

Editorial Team 20 May 2025

How can we empower our tax professionnals to feel confident and equipped in business development? Our latest Women@Taxand session tackled this question head-on.

Our recent Q2 Women@Taxand session brought together professionals from across the globe for an interactive Business Development (BD) Workshop focused on practical insights, shared experiences, and peer learning.

 

Together, we explored real-life BD situations contributed by Taxanders worldwide and co-created a practical “BD Toolkit” to support our network moving forward.

 

📌 Inside the BD Toolkit: Real Scenarios, Real Solutions

Each scenario came with concrete tips, tools, and approaches to navigate key BD moments with confidence:

 

  1. The Unexpected Conference Connection – Seizing spontaneous conversations and turning chance meetings into long-term opportunities
  2. Lost in Translation – Communicating complex tax topics simply and clearly for non-technical clients
  3. The Silent Client – Following up with persistence, empathy, and strategic timing
  4. From Technical to Trusted – Strengthening client relationships beyond pure tax advice
  5. Cross-Border Opportunity – Building trust and credibility when collaborating across jurisdictions

👉 Taxand BD Scenarios – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways

 

🗓️ What’s next?

Join us in person at the Women@Taxand Breakfast during the Taxand Global Conference in Berlin
📍 Thursday 12 June | 🕗 8:00 – 9:00 AM CET

 

💬 Want to be part of the Women@Taxand community or contribute to future sessions? Please contact sophie.touzet@arsene-taxand.com and julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

International

