💡 Women@Taxand Q2 2025 : Business Development Workshop & Toolkit
How can we empower our tax professionnals to feel confident and equipped in business development? Our latest Women@Taxand session tackled this question head-on.
Our recent Q2 Women@Taxand session brought together professionals from across the globe for an interactive Business Development (BD) Workshop focused on practical insights, shared experiences, and peer learning.
Together, we explored real-life BD situations contributed by Taxanders worldwide and co-created a practical “BD Toolkit” to support our network moving forward.
📌 Inside the BD Toolkit: Real Scenarios, Real Solutions
Each scenario came with concrete tips, tools, and approaches to navigate key BD moments with confidence:
👉 Taxand BD Scenarios – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways
🗓️ What’s next?
Join us in person at the Women@Taxand Breakfast during the Taxand Global Conference in Berlin
📍 Thursday 12 June | 🕗 8:00 – 9:00 AM CET
💬 Want to be part of the Women@Taxand community or contribute to future sessions? Please contact sophie.touzet@arsene-taxand.com and julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.