💡 Women@Taxand Q2 2025 : Business Development Workshop & Toolkit

Our recent Q2 Women@Taxand session brought together professionals from across the globe for an interactive Business Development (BD) Workshop focused on practical insights, shared experiences, and peer learning.

Together, we explored real-life BD situations contributed by Taxanders worldwide and co-created a practical “BD Toolkit” to support our network moving forward.

📌 Inside the BD Toolkit: Real Scenarios, Real Solutions

Each scenario came with concrete tips, tools, and approaches to navigate key BD moments with confidence:

The Unexpected Conference Connection – Seizing spontaneous conversations and turning chance meetings into long-term opportunities Lost in Translation – Communicating complex tax topics simply and clearly for non-technical clients The Silent Client – Following up with persistence, empathy, and strategic timing From Technical to Trusted – Strengthening client relationships beyond pure tax advice Cross-Border Opportunity – Building trust and credibility when collaborating across jurisdictions

👉 Taxand BD Scenarios – Tips, Tactics & Takeaways

🗓️ What’s next?

Join us in person at the Women@Taxand Breakfast during the Taxand Global Conference in Berlin

📍 Thursday 12 June | 🕗 8:00 – 9:00 AM CET

💬 Want to be part of the Women@Taxand community or contribute to future sessions? Please contact sophie.touzet@arsene-taxand.com and julia.nazzareno@taxand.com