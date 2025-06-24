🎬 Watch the recording! Key insights from your TP training

In this Taxand Training Tuesday session, our experts took a closer look at the OECD’s Chapter X on financial transactions—one of the most challenging areas in transfer pricing today.

With a focus on intra-group loans and guarantees, the training unpacked the principles of accurate delineation, functional analysis, and substance-over-form thinking that tax professionals must apply when pricing intercompany funding arrangements.

From credit rating assessments to guarantee fee calculations, participants walked away with practical insights and case-based learning designed to strengthen compliance and defendability in an area increasingly under scrutiny by tax authorities.

