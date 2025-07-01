🎬 Watch the recording! Key insights from your Pillar 2 training

In this Taxand Training Tuesday session, our global experts explored the far-reaching impact of the OECD’s Pillar 2 rules — a landmark development in international taxation.

With jurisdictions rolling out their local implementations, the session provided a high-level overview of the policy landscape and a cross-border view of practical challenges affecting multinational enterprises.

From top-up tax mechanics to domestic interpretation issues, the training delivered real-world insights into IIR, UTPR, (Q)DMTTs, and the evolving compliance requirements facing tax teams worldwide.

Participants benefited from a dynamic exchange of experiences across four jurisdictions, helping sharpen their strategic thinking in a fast-moving and high-stakes area of tax law.

Where to go? Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Pillar 2

📄 Slides

🎬 Recording

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com