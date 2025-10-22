🎬 Watch the recording! Key insights from your E-invoicing training
Discover how Taxanders worldwide are navigating the complex landscape of Pillar 2 implementation in this practical, cross-border training session.
In your new Taxand Training Tuesday session, five European experts explored the latest updates for e-invoicing and e-reporting in the EU, with a focus on Czech Republic, Greece, Germany and Poland.
The session resources are now available on Taxand Hub:
📄 Slides
🎬 Recording
Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Indirect Tax > E-invoicing
Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.