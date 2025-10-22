loader image

🎬 Watch the recording! Key insights from your E-invoicing training

Editorial Team 22 Oct 2025

Discover how Taxanders worldwide are navigating the complex landscape of Pillar 2 implementation in this practical, cross-border training session.

In your new Taxand Training Tuesday session, five European experts explored the latest updates for e-invoicing and e-reporting in the EU, with a focus on Czech Republic, Greece, Germany and Poland. 

The session resources are now available on Taxand Hub:

📄 Slides
🎬 Recording

 

Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Indirect Tax > E-invoicing

Czech Republic | EU | European | Germany | Greece | Indirect Tax | Poland

