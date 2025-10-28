🎤 Taxand Webinar | Register Now: 9 December, 4 PM CET: E-commerce, Digital Products, and SaaS Taxation in the Americas
As digital business models continue to evolve, tax authorities across the Americas are rapidly adapting their VAT, GST, and indirect tax frameworks.
Taxand Webinar Series
E-commerce, Digital Products, and SaaS Taxation in the Americas
Date: Tuesday 9, December 2025
Time: 16:00 – 17:30 CET
Format: Virtual
About the session
As digital business models continue to evolve, tax authorities across the Americas are rapidly adapting their VAT, GST, and indirect tax frameworks.
This session will provide an overview of the latest tax developments affecting e-commerce, digital products, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings in key jurisdictions across the region. Taxand experts will share insights on compliance requirements, registration obligations, and the taxation of cross-border supplies, highlighting both local and regional trends.
Participants will gain a deeper understanding of how multinational groups can manage risks, ensure compliance, and structure their digital operations effectively in this fast-changing environment.
Objectives
Speakers
Program (1h30)
Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.