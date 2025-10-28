🎤 Taxand Webinar | Register Now: 9 December, 4 PM CET: E-commerce, Digital Products, and SaaS Taxation in the Americas

loader image

Editorial Team 28 Oct 2025

E-commerce, Digital Products, and SaaS Taxation in the Americas

 

Date: Tuesday 9, December 2025

Time: 16:00 – 17:30 CET

Format: Virtual

 

About the session

As digital business models continue to evolve, tax authorities across the Americas are rapidly adapting their VAT, GST, and indirect tax frameworks.

 

This session will provide an overview of the latest tax developments affecting e-commerce, digital products, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings in key jurisdictions across the region. Taxand experts will share insights on compliance requirements, registration obligations, and the taxation of cross-border supplies, highlighting both local and regional trends.

 

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of how multinational groups can manage risks, ensure compliance, and structure their digital operations effectively in this fast-changing environment.

 

Objectives

  • Get an overview of recent VAT, GST, and indirect tax developments impacting digital business models in the Americas
  • Identify common challenges faced by companies providing cross-border digital services and SaaS solutions
  • Explore practical approaches to compliance, invoicing, and tax registration requirements across jurisdictions
  • Discuss emerging policy trends and anticipated reforms shaping the future of digital taxation

 

Speakers

  • Maximiliano Yudica Bartels, Partner at Bruchou & Funes de Rioja – Taxand Argentina
  • Luis Monroy, Partner at Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes – Taxand Mexico
  • Douglas Mota, Partner at Demarest Advogados – Taxand Brazil
  • Olivia Ruvo, Senior Associate at Borden Ladner Gervais – Taxand Canada
  • Toni Lewis, Partner & Kourtney Schott, Director at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

 

Program (1h30)

  • Introduction – Global and regional landscape of digital taxation (10 min)
  • Country updates – Key developments: AR, MX, BR, CA, and the US (50 min)
  • Case study – Cross-border SaaS and e-commerce operations: practical compliance challenges (20 min)
  • Q&A session (10 min)

 

Register here

 

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

