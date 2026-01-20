🎙️ Taxand Talks Podcast | The Power of Mediation in High-Stakes Conversations - Ep 4

Mediation Skills Every Tax Professional Should Know

In conversation with Christiane Féral-Schuhl, Mediator & Former French Bar President

As we step into 2026, this new episode of Taxand Talks is a powerful reminder that setbacks can become turning points.

In a candid conversation, Christiane Féral-Schuhl reflects on an early professional setback she once believed would close doors, only to realise it ultimately shaped her path to leadership and impact.

She also shares practical mediation techniques that tax and legal professionals can use every day: how to defuse tension, ask better questions, listen before responding, and turn difficult conversations into moments of trust and progress.

Blending personal insight with concrete tools, this episode is an invitation to start the new year with a more human, confident, and constructive approach to conflict and collaboration.

🎧 Listen on Buzzsprout

🎵 Listen on Spotify

🍏 Listen on Apple Podcasts