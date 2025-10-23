🌐 Want to travel to another Taxand Member Firm? Join the Lexchange Secondment Program

Looking for a short-term professional adventure? The Taxand Lexchange Secondment Program offers Taxanders the opportunity to spend around 4 weeks working from another Taxand Member Firm’s office.

: Each firm identifies its own candidates and selection criteria. Support: The Taxand Global Team (julia.nazzareno@taxand.com) coordinates and supports both sending and hosting firms.

If you want to join the program, we invite you to complete the Application Form and send it back to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com, copying your Partner in charge.