🌐 Want to travel to another Taxand Member Firm? Join the Lexchange Secondment Program

Editorial Team 23 Oct 2025

Spend a few weeks abroad through the Lexchange Secondment Program — a short-term opportunity to learn, connect, and grow with fellow Taxanders.

Looking for a short-term professional adventure? The Taxand Lexchange Secondment Program offers Taxanders the opportunity to spend around 4 weeks working from another Taxand Member Firm’s office.

 

At a Glance

  • Duration: 4 weeks
  • Who Can Apply: Open to all Taxanders
  • How It Works: Each firm identifies its own candidates and selection criteria.
  • Support: The Taxand Global Team (julia.nazzareno@taxand.com) coordinates and supports both sending and hosting firms.

 

Program Guidelines

Application Form

Agreement Template

 

If you want to join the program, we invite you to complete the Application Form and send it back to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com, copying your Partner in charge.

