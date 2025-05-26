🌐 Lexchange Secondment | From Milan to Bonn

Giuseppe Ferrisi, Senior Manager at Alma LED (Taxand Italy), specialises in transfer pricing and international corporate taxation.

He is currently a Lexchange Secondee on Dr. Carsten Quilitzsch’s team, at Flick Gocke Schaumburg (Taxand Germany).

In this interview, Giuseppe talks about why he chose this one-month secondment, how he believes it will help shape his future career, and the valuable experience he has gained at FGS.

🎤 What do you see as the real added value of a short-term secondment? “I think it combines the flexibility of a short-term commitment with enough time to experience the professional and cultural environment of an office abroad. In just a few weeks, you can gain new perspectives on workflows and best practices, build cross-border relationships, and return home with new ideas to apply immediately. I believe it is a good idea for anyone wanting to try this kind of experience.”

🎤 What made you decide to take up the secondment at FGS? “I have always been excited about international experiences, especially in a professional setting given my role. Due to FGS being one of Taxand’s flagship firms, I knew this was an opportunity I could not pass up on. Spending a month with their team seemed like an ideal environment to strengthen my skills and expand my network.”

🎤 What experiences at FGS do you think will be particularly valuable for your professional development? “A major benefit has been the opportunity to expand my professional network by connecting with talented FGS colleagues in different offices. Equally important is the daily opportunity to discuss technical issues and discuss how FGS colleagues deal with them from their local perspective.”

🎤 What have you particularly enjoyed about working with the team at FGS? “I have really appreciated the opportunity to have discussions with colleagues about practical cases, sharing our approaches to problem solving. I also appreciated Carsten’s willingness to arrange for me to meet with teams from other offices, giving me a broader view of the global mindset of FGS. Getting to know colleagues beyond the constraints of my personal workspace made this experience all the more engaging.”

🎤 Are there any particular anecdotes or highlights from your secondment that you would like to share? “A fun moment was discovering the fridge fully stocked with beer in the Frankfurt office! After a full day of workshops with the Frankfurt team, we opened a couple of beers right in the office. That informal moment was a brilliant way to connect as people, not just as professionals.”

🎤 How has the secondment at FGS influenced how you view your future career? “This secondment is a formative step in my career. Opportunities to spend time abroad at a dynamic firm like FGS are rare, so I consider this experience both a professional stepping stone and a chapter of personal growth. It has reinforced my belief that international collaboration is essential for long-term success in our industry.”

🎤 How do you spend your free time in Bonn and Milan? Have you had a chance to do any sightseeing? “The green, bikeable streets of Bonn were a pleasant change from the hustle and bustle of Milan. I have spent some quality time cycling along the Rhine. I took a weekend trip to Cologne and also visited Koblenz. In Milan, I generally spend time with family and friends, and, as a good Italian, supporting my favourite soccer team, Juventus.”

🎤 What advice would you give other students or young professionals in a similar position who are considering a secondment? “In Italy we have a saying: ‘Trains pass only once.’ In other words, seize the moment. A secondment is an outstanding chance for growth, fresh insights, and network building; embrace it, and you’ll reap the rewards both professionally and personally.”

🌍 What is Lexchange?

Lexchange is designed as a short-term, 4-week experience, allowing Taxanders to immerse themselves in a new working environment without a long-term commitment. Secondees will continue working on their own client matters while sitting in a Member Firm’s office, where they will engage with colleagues, learn about different work cultures, and explore cross-border business opportunities.

Interested in going on a secondment? Feel free to reach out to us at julia.nazzareno@taxand.com