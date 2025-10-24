🌐 Lexchange | Arsene Welcomes Jan Brodersen from Flick Gocke Schaumburg

As part of the Taxand Lexchange Secondment Program, Arsene – Taxand France is delighted to welcome Jan Frieso Brodersen from Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany.

Jan will spend four weeks in Paris, working closely with Arsene teams and gaining first-hand experience of the French tax environment.

His arrival was also a great opportunity to gather Arsene’s German Desk, a Franco-German initiative led by Olivier Vergniolle, Partner at Arsene, together with two associates, Vincent Frentzel and Clara Messner.

The German Desk supports both German-speaking clients investing in France and French clients active in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The team provides coordinated tax advice on corporate and personal matters, drawing on close collaboration with Flick Gocke Schaumburg and other German-speaking Taxand firms.

Although Jan’s French is already very good, he is lucky to have German-speaking colleagues on his floor – so he won’t forget his mother tongue!

💬 Jan shared: “The first days at Arsene have been really inspiring, both at work and outside. I felt super welcome from day one and I’m truly enjoying the experience. Big thanks to the Arsene and Taxand Team for such a great start.”

Bienvenue à Paris, Jan!