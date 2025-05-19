We were pleased to see cross-border collaboration in action as Pjotr Prins, Partner at Taxand Netherlands (Borgen Tax), and currently spending a few years in Singapore with our local member firm (Withers KhattarWong LLP), traveled to Shanghai to meet with Frank Tao, Partner at Hendersen Taxand, our member firm in China.

From technical discussions to local tips for exploring Shanghai, the trip was filled with meaningful exchanges and warm hospitality. We are excited about the continued collaboration between our Dutch and Chinese teams and the broader strength of Taxand’s international platform.