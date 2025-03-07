Last week, colleagues from Arsene, Taxand member firm in France, had the pleasure of welcoming Silvia Boiardi, Partner at Maisto e Associati, member of Taxand Global in Italy, to their offices in Paris.

While in the city for client meetings, Silvia took the opportunity to connect with her French Taxand colleagues, including fellow members of Taxand’s Women’s Network—a global community within Taxand dedicated to empowering women, fostering knowledge-sharing, and supporting both personal and professional growth.

Great to see international collaboration in action! And with International Women’s Day taking place tomorrow on 8 March, a timely reminder of the importance of developing strong networks that support, inspire and empower women in the tax profession and beyond.

Watch this space as we share more on how Taxand is celebrating International Women’s Day…

Pictured:

Arsene, Taxand France: Stéphanie Hamis, Partner; Amel Chekhab, Manager and Marion Dervieux, Manager

Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy: Silvia Boiardi, Partner

Taxand Global team: Sophie Touzet du Vigier, Business Development Coordinator and Julia Nazzareno, Learning & Development Manager