Following the press release of 28 June 2021, the Ministry of Finance and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue issued Ministerial Decision A. 1156/2021 providing additional guidelines on the implementation of e-books and new deadlines for data transmission.

 

See the full article below to read the full summary of changes.

 

Continue reading: Mexico: Implementation Timeline for Mandatory Data Transmission Revised

 

 

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

E-invoicing | Mexico

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search