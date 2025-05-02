An analysis by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg
The Luxembourg government has recently approved draft law n°8526, which introduces a start-up tax credit effective from 2026. The initiative aims to encourage investment in young, innovative companies by improving their access to early-stage financing and enhancing the overall attractiveness of Luxembourg’s start-up ecosystem.
To qualify for the start-up tax credit, an investor must be an individual – either a Luxembourg tax resident or non-resident – who invests directly in a company that meets the criteria of a start-up entity and holds the shares for a continuous period of at least three years.
Christina Leomy-Voigt and Marie Bentley from our Luxembourg member firm ATOZ Tax Advisers have published an article outlining the conditions both investors and start-up companies must meet to benefit from the credit, as well as how the credit amount is determined.
You can read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.