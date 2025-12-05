loader image

An overview by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

 

ELP, Taxand India has published an analysis of the legal and tax framework applicable to listing on an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) exchange, outlining the principal considerations for companies evaluating this option.

 

The article discusses the regulatory ecosystem governing IFSC listings, key tax incentives offered to entities operating within the IFSC jurisdiction, and the implications for both domestic and international companies seeking access to global capital markets. The analysis also highlights procedural steps, eligibility requirements, and the strategic advantages that IFSC exchanges can provide.

 

You can read the full analysis here.

