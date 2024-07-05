An overview by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

Brian Patterson, Jessie Gertzen, and Amy Smith from our South African firm, ENS Africa, have analysed the introduction of South Africa’s digital nomad visa, which allows foreign remote workers to live and work in the country for up to three years, provided they earn at least R1 million annually.

This visa marks a significant move towards accommodating remote work but creates ambiguities in tax, corporate, and employment law. Specifically, it is unclear if digital nomads will be classified as employees under South African law, thereby entitling them to local employment protections and benefits. The regulations stipulate that employment laws may apply, leaving foreign employers in a complex legal landscape that requires careful navigation.

Read the full overview and analysis of the new visa and factors affecting its implementation here.