After some delay, Cyprus is still expected to implement transfer pricing rules in the coming months, introducing new compliance obligations for taxpayers.

In this article we provide a summary of the proposed Transfer Pricing Features of the Cypriot Legislation as first reported back in the summer of 2021. It is still anticipated that Cyprus will become the last country in Europe to implement transfer pricing rules in the coming months.

Continue reading: Cyprus to implement transfer pricing rules, broadly in line with OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations