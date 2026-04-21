🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 5 May 2026, 5:00 PM CET: Asset Management: Navigating TP for North American Investment Structures
Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!
Taxand Training Tuesdays Series | Part 2
Asset Management: Navigating Transfer Pricing for North American Investment Structures
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
Date: 5 May 2026
Time: 5:00 – 6:15 PM CET
Introduction
Transfer pricing in asset management is facing increasing scrutiny in North America, particularly from the IRS and the CRA. This second Training Tuesday session builds on our European-focused discussion and turns the spotlight to US and Canadian investment structures.
About the session
Where asset management structures intersect with transfer pricing and cross-border tax considerations in a North American context:
This session offers a practical and business-driven perspective on North American fund structures with a particular focus on how intercompany arrangements (including management, advisory, and financing arrangements) are designed, implemented, and scrutinized from a US and Canadian tax perspective. Drawing on real-life case studies and insights from North American practitioners, we will explore common structuring approaches, the associated key US and Canadian tax considerations, and areas where transfer pricing considerations arise in practice.
What you will cover
Program (1h15)
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