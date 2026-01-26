🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 5 Mar 2026, 12:30 AM CET: Influencing with Impact

loader image

Register Now: 5 Mar 2026, 12:30 AM CET: Influencing with Impact

Editorial Team 26 Jan 2026

Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!

Taxand Training Tuesdays Series

 

Influencing with Impact
How Tax Advisors Can Build Credibility & Connection

 

  • Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2026
  • Time: 12:30 – 14:00 CET
  • Format: Virtual
  • Speaker: Steve Pearce
  • Audience: All Taxanders

 

Introduction

In an increasingly complex professional environment, influence is not about authority or hierarchy. It is about clarity, credibility, and the ability to understand and connect with others. This interactive session is designed to provide practical tools that can be applied immediately in both client-facing and internal contexts.

 

What this session will cover

  • What Does Influence Mean in Law? A short quiz and reflection to redefine influence in the legal profession, highlighting the role of clarity, credibility, and empathy.
  • Influence Through Communication – The Power of Synthesis. Explore how structured thinking drives credibility. Participants will practice moving from facts to synthesis through a client brief exercise, ensuring their communication consistently answers the “so what”.
  • Influence Through Proximity to Power – Mapping the Real Landscape. Learn how to identify true centers of influence beyond formal hierarchy. Participants will examine how mapping allies, neutrals, and opponents supports more effective influencing.
  • Influence Through Strategic Empathy – Seeing Their World. Discover how empathy can be used as a professional intelligence tool to anticipate motives, reframe conversations, and shape outcomes.
  • Wrap-Up and Commitments. Key takeaways and the definition of three concrete actions to strengthen personal influence over the next month.

 

Objectives

  • Communicate more persuasively through structure and synthesis
  • Navigate internal and client power dynamics more strategically
  • Apply empathy deliberately as a professional skill
  • Leave with specific, actionable commitments to enhance influence immediately

 

REGISTER HERE

