🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 31 Mar 2026, 1:00 PM CET: Termination Payments & Compensation Tax

Editorial Team 04 Feb 2026

Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!

Taxand Training Tuesdays Series

 

Termination Payments & Compensation Tax
European Perspectives and Key Issues for Employers and Employees

 

  • Date: Tuesday, 31 March 2026
  • Time: 13:00 – 14:00 CET
  • Format: Virtual
  • Audience: All Taxanders

 

About the session

Termination payments raise complex compensation tax and social security questions across Europe.

 

In this session, our Taxand Compensation Tax specialists from South Africa, Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Portugal will explore the current European landscape, highlight key differences in national approaches, and discuss practical considerations for structuring termination payments.

 

With growing regulatory focus on employment income and mobility, understanding the tax treatment of termination packages is more important than ever.

 

Objectives

Understand the main tax and social security issues linked to termination payments in a European context.
Identify typical risk areas and audit trends.
Compare approaches across selected European jurisdictions.
Gain practical guidance for advising employers and executives.

 

Speakers

  • Isabel Vieira Reis, Partner – Garrigues – Taxand Portugal
  • Jelena Kneževic, Partner – LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Serbia
  • Nóra Rácz, Partner – LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Hungary
  • Christian Hick, Partner – Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany
  • Barry Knoetze, Tax Advisor – ENS – Taxand South Africa

 

Program (1h30)

  • Severance and gardening leave payments
  • Compensation for compliance with a non-competition clause
  • Equity incentives and deferred compensation on exit
  • Cross-border and mobile employee considerations
  • Wrap-up and Q&A

REGISTER HERE

