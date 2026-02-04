🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 31 Mar 2026, 1:00 PM CET: Termination Payments & Compensation Tax

Taxand Training Tuesdays Series

Termination Payments & Compensation Tax

European Perspectives and Key Issues for Employers and Employees

Date : Tuesday, 31 March 2026

: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 Time : 13:00 – 14:00 CET

: 13:00 – 14:00 CET Format : Virtual

: Virtual Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

Termination payments raise complex compensation tax and social security questions across Europe.

In this session, our Taxand Compensation Tax specialists from South Africa, Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Portugal will explore the current European landscape, highlight key differences in national approaches, and discuss practical considerations for structuring termination payments.

With growing regulatory focus on employment income and mobility, understanding the tax treatment of termination packages is more important than ever.

Objectives

Understand the main tax and social security issues linked to termination payments in a European context.

Identify typical risk areas and audit trends.

Compare approaches across selected European jurisdictions.

Gain practical guidance for advising employers and executives.

Speakers

Isabel Vieira Reis, Partner – Garrigues – Taxand Portugal

Jelena Kneževic, Partner – LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Serbia

Nóra Rácz, Partner – LeitnerLeitner – Taxand Hungary

Christian Hick, Partner – Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Barry Knoetze, Tax Advisor – ENS – Taxand South Africa

Program (1h30)

Severance and gardening leave payments

Compensation for compliance with a non-competition clause

Equity incentives and deferred compensation on exit

Cross-border and mobile employee considerations

Wrap-up and Q&A

REGISTER HERE