🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 31 Mar 2026, 1:00 PM CET: Termination Payments & Compensation Tax
Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!
Taxand Training Tuesdays Series
Termination Payments & Compensation Tax
European Perspectives and Key Issues for Employers and Employees
About the session
Termination payments raise complex compensation tax and social security questions across Europe.
In this session, our Taxand Compensation Tax specialists from South Africa, Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Portugal will explore the current European landscape, highlight key differences in national approaches, and discuss practical considerations for structuring termination payments.
With growing regulatory focus on employment income and mobility, understanding the tax treatment of termination packages is more important than ever.
Objectives
Understand the main tax and social security issues linked to termination payments in a European context.
Identify typical risk areas and audit trends.
Compare approaches across selected European jurisdictions.
Gain practical guidance for advising employers and executives.
Speakers
Program (1h30)
