🧩 Taxand Training | Register Now: 25 Feb 2026, 05:00 PM CET: M&A - 101 in the United States

Taxand Virtual Training Series

With Leo Berwick – Taxand US

M&A – 101 in the United States

Date : Wednesday, 25 February 2026

: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 Time : 17:00 – 18:00 CET, 11:00 – 12:00 ET

: 17:00 – 18:00 CET, 11:00 – 12:00 ET Format : Virtual

: Virtual Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

We are pleased to invite you to M&A – 101 (U.S.), a foundational training designed for non-U.S. M&A tax professionals looking to deepen their understanding of the U.S. tax landscape in cross-border transactions. This session will cover key pillars of U.S. taxation, including worldwide taxation principles, entity classification, and critical tax considerations in M&A transactions. The training will also include practical inbound case studies illustrating common structures and pitfalls faced by foreign investors acquiring U.S. businesses

Objectives

Provide a clear overview of the U.S. tax framework relevant to cross-border M&A, including worldwide taxation and entity classification rules.

Identify key U.S. tax considerations and common pitfalls in M&A transactions, with a focus on inbound acquisitions by non-U.S. buyers.

Translate technical rules into practical deal insights through illustrative examples and case studies applicable to real-world transactions.

Speakers

Justine Morin, Director at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Tania Wang, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Jeremy Bary, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Lily Wasser-Roffe, Senior Associate at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Joe Volk, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Program (1h)

U.S. tax fundamentals: U.S. worldwide taxation system and overview of federal income tax concepts relevant to cross-border transactions.

Entity classification & M&A tax framework: Taxation by entity classification (corporations, partnerships, disregarded entities) and key U.S. tax considerations in M&A transactions.

Inbound transactions in practice: Illustrative examples and case studies focused on foreign investors acquiring U.S. businesses, highlighting common structures and risk areas.

REGISTER HERE