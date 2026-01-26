loader image

🧩 Taxand Training | Register Now: 25 Feb 2026, 05:00 PM CET: M&A - 101 in the United States

Editorial Team 26 Jan 2026

Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training!

Taxand Virtual Training Series
With Leo Berwick – Taxand US

 

M&A – 101 in the United States

 

  • Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026
  • Time: 17:00 – 18:00 CET, 11:00 – 12:00 ET
  • Format: Virtual
  • Audience: All Taxanders

 

About the session

We are pleased to invite you to M&A – 101 (U.S.), a foundational training designed for non-U.S. M&A tax professionals looking to deepen their understanding of the U.S. tax landscape in cross-border transactions. This session will cover key pillars of U.S. taxation, including worldwide taxation principles, entity classification, and critical tax considerations in M&A transactions. The training will also include practical inbound case studies illustrating common structures and pitfalls faced by foreign investors acquiring U.S. businesses

 

Objectives

  • Provide a clear overview of the U.S. tax framework relevant to cross-border M&A, including worldwide taxation and entity classification rules.
  • Identify key U.S. tax considerations and common pitfalls in M&A transactions, with a focus on inbound acquisitions by non-U.S. buyers.
  • Translate technical rules into practical deal insights through illustrative examples and case studies applicable to real-world transactions.

 

Speakers

  • Justine Morin, Director at Leo Berwick – Taxand US
  • Tania Wang, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US
  • Jeremy Bary, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US
  • Lily Wasser-Roffe, Senior Associate at Leo Berwick – Taxand US
  • Joe Volk, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

 

Program (1h)

  • U.S. tax fundamentals: U.S. worldwide taxation system and overview of federal income tax concepts relevant to cross-border transactions.
  • Entity classification & M&A tax framework: Taxation by entity classification (corporations, partnerships, disregarded entities) and key U.S. tax considerations in M&A transactions.
  • Inbound transactions in practice: Illustrative examples and case studies focused on foreign investors acquiring U.S. businesses, highlighting common structures and risk areas.

 

REGISTER HERE

