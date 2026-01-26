🧩 Taxand Training Tuesday | Register Now: 24 Feb 2026, 1:00 PM CET: E-Services and Market Places in the healthcare sector
Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!
Taxand Training Tuesdays Series
Indirect Taxation: E-Services and Market Places in the healthcare sector
Insights from Germany, Italy, India, and the United States
About the session
Digital health is expanding rapidly. Telemedicine, digital therapeutics, online pharmacies, and healthcare platforms are increasingly operating across borders, often outpacing the VAT and sales and use tax rules that apply to them.
This creates critical questions: does digital healthcare service free of consideration characterize as a supply for services, when does a digital healthcare service qualify for a VAT exemption, who is liable when a marketplace intermediates between providers and patients, and how should indirect tax rules be applied in complex platform models?
In this session, Taxand Indirect Tax experts will focus on the VAT and US sales tax treatment of e-services and marketplaces in the healthcare sector, highlighting key risks, practical challenges, and opportunities for advisers working with healthcare providers, digital platforms, and investors.
Objectives
Speakers
Program (1h15)
