loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

Taxand Training Tuesdays Series

 

Indirect Taxation: E-Services and Market Places in the healthcare sector
Insights from Germany, Italy, India, and the United States

 

  • Date: Tuesday, 24 February 2026
  • Time: 13:00 – 14:15 CET
  • Format: Virtual
  • Audience: All Taxanders

 

About the session
Digital health is expanding rapidly. Telemedicine, digital therapeutics, online pharmacies, and healthcare platforms are increasingly operating across borders, often outpacing the VAT and sales and use tax rules that apply to them.

This creates critical questions: does digital healthcare service free of consideration characterize as a supply for services, when does a digital healthcare service qualify for a VAT exemption, who is liable when a marketplace intermediates between providers and patients, and how should indirect tax rules be applied in complex platform models?

In this session, Taxand Indirect Tax experts will focus on the VAT and US sales tax treatment of e-services and marketplaces in the healthcare sector, highlighting key risks, practical challenges, and opportunities for advisers working with healthcare providers, digital platforms, and investors.

 

Objectives

  • Understand how Indirect tax applies to e-services and digital platforms in the healthcare sector.
  • Identify key indirect tax challenges linked to healthcare Indirect tax exemptions and digital business models.
  • Analyse the role and responsibilities of marketplaces and platforms from an indirect tax perspective.
  • Gain practical insights into managing compliance and risk in cross-border healthcare transactions.

 

Speakers

  • Stella Joseph, Partner at Economic Laws Practice – Taxand India
  • Dr. Andreas Erdbrügger, Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany
  • Toni Lewis, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US
  • Andrea Rottoli, Partner at Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy

 

Program (1h15)

  • Overview of e-services and digital business models in the healthcare sector
    VAT and sales and use tax treatment of healthcare services and digital health solutions
  • Marketplaces and platforms: Indirect tax obligations, liabilities, and compliance requirements
  • Cross-border considerations and recent developments
  • Practical case studies and country perspectives

 

REGISTER HERE

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search