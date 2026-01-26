Taxand Training Tuesdays Series

Indirect Taxation: E-Services and Market Places in the healthcare sector

Insights from Germany, Italy, India, and the United States

Date : Tuesday, 24 February 2026

: Tuesday, 24 February 2026 Time : 13:00 – 14:15 CET

: 13:00 – 14:15 CET Format : Virtual

: Virtual Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

Digital health is expanding rapidly. Telemedicine, digital therapeutics, online pharmacies, and healthcare platforms are increasingly operating across borders, often outpacing the VAT and sales and use tax rules that apply to them.

This creates critical questions: does digital healthcare service free of consideration characterize as a supply for services, when does a digital healthcare service qualify for a VAT exemption, who is liable when a marketplace intermediates between providers and patients, and how should indirect tax rules be applied in complex platform models?

In this session, Taxand Indirect Tax experts will focus on the VAT and US sales tax treatment of e-services and marketplaces in the healthcare sector, highlighting key risks, practical challenges, and opportunities for advisers working with healthcare providers, digital platforms, and investors.

Objectives

Understand how Indirect tax applies to e-services and digital platforms in the healthcare sector.

Identify key indirect tax challenges linked to healthcare Indirect tax exemptions and digital business models.

Analyse the role and responsibilities of marketplaces and platforms from an indirect tax perspective.

Gain practical insights into managing compliance and risk in cross-border healthcare transactions.

Speakers

Stella Joseph, Partner at Economic Laws Practice – Taxand India

Dr. Andreas Erdbrügger, Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Toni Lewis, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand US

Andrea Rottoli, Partner at Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy

Program (1h15)

Overview of e-services and digital business models in the healthcare sector

VAT and sales and use tax treatment of healthcare services and digital health solutions

Marketplaces and platforms: Indirect tax obligations, liabilities, and compliance requirements

Cross-border considerations and recent developments

Practical case studies and country perspectives

REGISTER HERE