📚 Launching the Taxand Summer Camp Series: A New Global Academy for Rising Talent

Introducing the Taxand Summer Camp Series

Taxand Global is pleased to launch a new flagship learning initiative in partnership with Maisto e Associati: the Taxand Summer Camp Series.

Conceived as an intensive academy-style experience, this program is designed for early/mid-career Taxanders and offers a new structured development step for Associates who do not yet participate in existing global programs.

Across several consecutive days, participants will engage in highly technical learning, peer exchange, and close interaction with leading academics and senior practitioners from across the Taxand community.

A Focus on Technical Excellence

The inaugural edition will centre on international tax treaty interpretation and application, combining academic depth with practical, case-based learning.

Participants will benefit from teaching delivered by a distinguished faculty of professors and senior practitioners, including:

Prof. Kees van Raad, Leiden University

Prof. Johann Hattingh, University of Cape Town

Prof. Guglielmo Maisto, Università Cattolica di Piacenza

Xaver Ditz, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Why the Taxand Summer Camp Matters

This new initiative strengthens Taxand’s global learning ecosystem by:

expanding development opportunities for early-career professionals,

supporting the next generation of international tax leaders,

complementing existing programs such as Taxandays, Training Tuesdays, and Lexchange,

and creating a scalable format that can be replicated across the community.

Participation in the inaugural edition of the Taxand Summer Camp Series will be by targeted invitation only, with a limited number of firms and jurisdictions involved in this first phase.

Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com