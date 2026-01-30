📚 Launching the Taxand Summer Camp Series: A New Global Academy for Rising Talent
A new Global Academy experience combining academic rigour, practical insight, and international peer exchange.
Introducing the Taxand Summer Camp Series
Taxand Global is pleased to launch a new flagship learning initiative in partnership with Maisto e Associati: the Taxand Summer Camp Series.
Conceived as an intensive academy-style experience, this program is designed for early/mid-career Taxanders and offers a new structured development step for Associates who do not yet participate in existing global programs.
Across several consecutive days, participants will engage in highly technical learning, peer exchange, and close interaction with leading academics and senior practitioners from across the Taxand community.
A Focus on Technical Excellence
The inaugural edition will centre on international tax treaty interpretation and application, combining academic depth with practical, case-based learning.
Participants will benefit from teaching delivered by a distinguished faculty of professors and senior practitioners, including:
Why the Taxand Summer Camp Matters
This new initiative strengthens Taxand’s global learning ecosystem by:
Participation in the inaugural edition of the Taxand Summer Camp Series will be by targeted invitation only, with a limited number of firms and jurisdictions involved in this first phase.
Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.