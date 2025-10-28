💡BD Beyond | Register Now: 4 December, 4 PM: Learning from Real Deals - Cross-Border Collaboration and Best Practices within Taxand

BD BeyonD Series | Learning from Real Deals

Cross-Border Collaboration and Best Practices within Taxand

Date: Thursday, 4 December 2025

Time: 16:00 – 17:00 CET

Format: Virtual

Audience: All Taxanders

About the session

How do Taxanders collaborate across borders to deliver seamless client service? What can we learn from real-life cases within our organisation?

This new Taxand BD BeyonD series – Learning from Real Deals – showcases practical examples of cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing between our member firms. Each session will feature teams who worked together on international transactions, highlighting what worked best, what challenges they faced, and how they overcame them.

Join us for this inaugural edition to gain insights into how collaboration drives excellence across Taxand and how you can apply these best practices in your own client engagements.

Objectives

Discover how Taxanders collaborate across borders to deliver integrated solutions.

Learn from real-life examples of successful cross-border deals.

Identify best practices and key takeaways to strengthen future collaboration.

Engage with peers from across the organisation in an open and practical discussion.

Speakers

Matthias Full, Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany Tania Wang , Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand USA

, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand USA Cesare Silvani, Partner at Maisto e Associati – Taxand Italy

Program (1h)

Background & Purpose

Workflow of a Joint Cross Border Deal

Deal Example I: Project A

Deal Example II: Project B

Wrap-Up & Outlook

Q&A

