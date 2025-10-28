💡BD Beyond | Register Now: 4 December, 4 PM: Learning from Real Deals - Cross-Border Collaboration and Best Practices within Taxand
How do Taxanders collaborate across borders to deliver seamless client service? What can we learn from real-life cases within our organisation?
BD BeyonD Series | Learning from Real Deals
Cross-Border Collaboration and Best Practices within Taxand
Date: Thursday, 4 December 2025
Time: 16:00 – 17:00 CET
Format: Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
About the session
This new Taxand BD BeyonD series – Learning from Real Deals – showcases practical examples of cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing between our member firms. Each session will feature teams who worked together on international transactions, highlighting what worked best, what challenges they faced, and how they overcame them.
Join us for this inaugural edition to gain insights into how collaboration drives excellence across Taxand and how you can apply these best practices in your own client engagements.
Objectives
Speakers
Program (1h)
Any questions? Contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
