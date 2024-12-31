Travers Smith is a leading full-service law firm with one of the largest and most experienced tax teams in London.

Building enduring value is at the core of our tax practice and the specialist team focuses on the strategic outcomes that matter most to our clients, all while delivering top-tier tax expertise.

The firm acts for publicly listed and private companies, financial services institutions, and private equity clients, as well as other business enterprises involved in large and complex UK & cross-border matters, transactions & disputes.

The team is passionate about tax and driving progressive change in tax law, with a number of partners represented on leading professional tax committees, influencing developments in the legal landscape.

Travers Smith became a member of Taxand Global on 1 January 2025.

Russell Warren, Head of Tax, at Travers Smith, commented:

“We are delighted to be joining Taxand Global and working closely with our highly regarded peers across the organisation to ensure we continue to provide clients with the highest quality tax advice, no matter where they are in the world.”

