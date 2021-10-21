Webinar: Transfer Pricing for Funds: Art or Science?

Taxand is pleased to invite you to our thought leadership webinar on “Transfer Pricing for Funds: Art or Science? ” on Wednesday 17 November 2021 4:00-5:15 pm (CET).

On the aftermath of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the world is reshaped by novel challenges and investment opportunities. The Investment Funds Management sector develops commercial strategies reflecting current trends like no other, adapting to regulatory and tax changes as well as market dynamics.

Transfer Pricing Risk Management is consistently identified as a top tax priority by fund managers. In this webinar brought to you by Taxand, we share our latest practical insights on tax and transfer pricing for the investment fund management industry, discussing shifting business models, tax risks to avert and all the essentials that you need to know to secure high standard compliance and navigate complexity.