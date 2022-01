Please join us for a webinar discussion of key topics that Remuneration Committees are facing in early 2022, and as they prepare their Remuneration Reports for 2021. We will be covering such topics as:

The impact of the highest price inflation rates for more than a decade, when considering salary reviews in 2022

How to incorporate ESG into performance scorecards for 2022 annual bonus

Whether to incorporate ESG into LTIP scorecards for 2022-24

Concerns of the shareholder voting agencies

Key topics for Remuneration Reports for the 2021 financial year, including compliance with the Corporate Governance Code

The webinar will be led by Managing Director, Jeremy Orbell, in our Executive Compensation Services practice, who is currently working with a range of companies on these topics and Nicola Heather, who is a Director in the A&M team.

