30 June 3:00-4:00pm CET: Taxand Global Real Estate Webinar, "New EU DEBRA proposal: considering the impact for Real Estate Funds"

We are delighted to invite you to our Taxand Real Estate Webinar, “New EU DEBRA proposal: considering the impact for Real Estate Funds”. Taking place on Thursday 30 June 2022, 15:00-16:00 CET.

On 11 May 2022, the European Commission proposed a directive consisting of two independent measures: (i) an allowance for new equity and (ii) a general interest deduction limitation up to 85% over net interest expenses.

Whilst the first measure may be welcomed, the second measure will lead to a deduction limitation impacting taxpayers including European Real Estate funds.