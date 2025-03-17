Save the Date! Global Transfer Pricing Conference | Zurich | 5-6 November 2025

We invite you to save the date for the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference, taking place on 5-6 November 2025.

This year, our Swiss colleagues at Tax Partner AG, will host us in the beautiful city of Zurich, offering a valuable opportunity to gain practical insights into cross-border business operations while connecting with fellow Transfer Pricing professionals.

The conference will begin with a welcome reception on Wednesday, 5 November, followed by a full-day agenda on Thursday, 6 November.

Stay tuned for further details, including the full agenda, formal invitation, and registration information.

We look forward to welcoming you to Zurich!