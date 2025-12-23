Webinar Series Part 1 | India-Related Indirect Tax Considerations for German Companies

India’s rapidly growing economy and Germany’s central role within the European Union present significant opportunities for cross-border business. At the same time, they raise important questions for German companies navigating different regulatory and tax environments.

How this translates into practice will be at the core of a two-part webinar series hosted by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany and, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), India

Part 1 on Tuesday 20 January, 2026, 10-11 am (CET) is tailored to companies that are currently engaged in cross-border activities between India and Germany or are considering entering either market.

The program offers a practical overview of key indirect tax considerations for doing business in both jurisdictions, with a strong focus on practical implementation issues and recent developments.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, driven by a strong domestic market, ongoing reforms, and rapid digital transformation. With its expanding manufacturing sector, a young and highly skilled workforce, and initiatives such as “Make in India” and GIFT City, India continues to gain importance as a key destination for international business and investment.

This development is particularly attractive for German companies offering products and services online to the Indian market.

Key topics of discussion:

• Recent GST framework developments

• Input tax credit and compliance governance

• Customs and import-related issues

• Regulatory standards and product controls • Incentive regimes and localization strategies

Register here

We look forward to welcoming you.